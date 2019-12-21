Global  

Dwyane Wade's perspective changed as he watched 'son . . . become into who she now' is

The Age Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Dwyane Wade commended his child's "strength and courage", referring to Zion as "she" weeks after online trolls criticised the 12-year-old for wearing feminine clothing.
News video: Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity 01:09

 Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity. During a recent appearance on ‘All the Smoke,' Dwyane Wade revealed how proud he is to support his child, Zion. . Zion, who is 12 years old, prefers to be addressed with feminine pronouns, and Wade is proud of her “strength and...

