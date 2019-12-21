Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity. During a recent appearance on ‘All the Smoke,' Dwyane Wade revealed how proud he is to support his child, Zion. . Zion, who is 12 years old, prefers to be addressed with feminine pronouns, and Wade is proud of her “strength and...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
scott schroeder RT @washingtonpost: Dwyane Wade's perspective changed as he watched "son … become into who she now" is https://t.co/lPISqwuiyU 3 hours ago
Duane Hutchins Dwyane Wade’s perspective changed as he watched ‘son … become into who she now’ is - The Washington Post… https://t.co/C8ENKaVcZl 4 hours ago
BuffyHippie RT @MandersonKOB: Dwyane Wade’s perspective changed as he watched ‘son … become into who she now’ is https://t.co/v7b7VoPU2M 4 hours ago
Mike Anderson Dwyane Wade’s perspective changed as he watched ‘son … become into who she now’ is https://t.co/v7b7VoPU2M 6 hours ago