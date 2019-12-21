Clark, Flowers lead Long Island past Delaware 82-75 in OT

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 14 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 24 points, Tyrn Flowers had a three-point play and two free throws in the final 41 seconds and Long Island University held off Delaware 82-75 in overtime on Friday night. Clark sank 11 of 18 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds for the Sharks (4-7). Julian […] 👓 View full article

