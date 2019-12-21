Global  

Tatum, Brown help Celtics rout Pistons 114-93

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 26 points in the first three quarters, and then rested while the Boston Celtics closed out the Detroit Pistons for a 114-93 victory Friday night. Rookie Grant Williams added a career-high 18 points and Enes Kanter pulled down 18 rebounds for the Celtics, who finished […]
