Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

RCMP responding to shooting at Red Deer, Alta., Walmart

CBC.ca Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
RCMP are on scene after a shooting at a Red Deer, Alta., Walmart Friday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InfoSomniac2

Able Archer RT @CBCCanada: RCMP responding to shooting at Red Deer, Alta., Walmart https://t.co/6gdkp5M9fr https://t.co/DU0AlJiW29 21 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/dX188GgbdX At least one person was injured and sent to hospital after a shooting at a Walmart in Red D… https://t.co/rEwEnnDMQh 27 minutes ago

kate_ysenoj

Kate Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇦.☘️ RT @CBCCalgary: RCMP responding to shooting at Red Deer, Alta., Walmart https://t.co/mbMi4ZOJz5 https://t.co/6nP1YQ8deS 29 minutes ago

DeannaHarder

Deanna Harder RT @CBCEdmonton: RCMP responding to shooting at Red Deer, Alta., Walmart https://t.co/WUYwSvKXij https://t.co/MBS4aUiblB 38 minutes ago

CBCEdmonton

CBC Edmonton RCMP responding to shooting at Red Deer, Alta., Walmart https://t.co/WUYwSvKXij https://t.co/MBS4aUiblB 38 minutes ago

theonlyrowe

Matt Rowe RT @ChrisLabCity: RCMP responding to shooting at Red Deer, Alta., Walmart https://t.co/oGG2Sio3Me 38 minutes ago

CBCCalgary

CBC Calgary RCMP responding to shooting at Red Deer, Alta., Walmart https://t.co/mbMi4ZOJz5 https://t.co/6nP1YQ8deS 39 minutes ago

ChrisLabCity

Christmas Hill 🎅 RCMP responding to shooting at Red Deer, Alta., Walmart https://t.co/oGG2Sio3Me 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.