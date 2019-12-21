Global  

North Korea warns U.S. could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism

Reuters Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
North Korea lashed back at the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington's "verbal abuse" would only aggravate tensions on the Korean Peninsula, state news agency KCNA reported.
