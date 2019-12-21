Global  

Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests

Reuters Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong police arrested an 18-year-old man after he fired a single shot with a pistol at officers late on Friday evening, in an incident police said they suspected was linked to anti-government protests that have convulsed the city.
