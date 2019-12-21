Hong Kong police arrested an 18-year-old man after he fired a single shot with a pistol at officers late on Friday evening, in an incident police said they suspected was linked to anti-government protests that have convulsed the city.

Tweets about this Lost in Hong Kong RT @business: Hong Kong’s police arrest four people for suspected money laundering linked to ongoing pro-democracy protests https://t.co/b4… 51 seconds ago 🗽📖M.D. Haddad🏔️🌅 RT @benedictrogers: Completely outrageous This money was raised to support legal fees of those facing political prosecution, crowdfunded b… 2 minutes ago AddOilHK😷🇭🇰 @nt_shouldbodee @SolomonYue Having backed by Beijing, Hong Kong police could arbitrarily attack and arrest civilian… https://t.co/mqu7ZybKBE 6 minutes ago Vegas Concepts Inc RT @Reuters: Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests https://t.co/3uMLRvVNJC https://t.co/fOEWkbSBSF 9 minutes ago Langley😷 Dr Mann described the arrest & abuse of doctors, nurses & first aiders at the protests in #HongKong... as a violati… https://t.co/9xxcTc9W46 16 minutes ago WatsupAsia Latest: Hong Kong police arrest suspected gunman in Friday raid https://t.co/uc0RWnFL5V 20 minutes ago Nazeer Ahmed Jamaal Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests https://t.co/WIYmvthymv 21 minutes ago Jello Origami FALSE FLAG Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of... https://t.co/lPRnnEeB6z 26 minutes ago