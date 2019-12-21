Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union address

The Age Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The invitation was accepted as Democrats and Republicans wrangle over the impeachment trial in the Senate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Deliver State Of The Union

President Trump Accepts Pelosi's Invite To Deliver State Of The Union 01:48

 President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address on Feb. 4 — just a day after the Iowa caucuses.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment [Video]Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment

Trump Called by Pelosi to Give SOTU Address After Impeachment. The House Speaker made the invitation in a new letter. In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of The Union [Video]Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of The Union

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of Union on Feb. 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been invited to deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4. House Speaker Nancy...
Seattle Times

Trump to address Congress amid impeachment drama

Washington, Dec 21 (IANS) The top Democrat in the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, has written to President Donald Trump inviting him to give his State of the Union...
Sify Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.