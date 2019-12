Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia's most populous state was paralyzed by "catastrophic" fire conditions Saturday amid souring temperatures, while one person died as wildfires also ravaged the country's southeast. "Catastrophic fire conditions are as bad as it gets," New South Wales Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters. "Given we have a landscape with […]