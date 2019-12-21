Global  

Lowry scores 26 points, depleted Raptors beat Wizards

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of three injured starters to beat the struggling Washington Wizards 122-118 on Friday night. Fred VanVleet returned from a five-game absence with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and OG Anunoby […]
