Kent State beats Utah State 51-41 for 1st bowl victory Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dustin Crum passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 147 yards and the clinching score to help Kent State beat Utah State 51-41 on Friday night in the Frisco Bowl for the Golden Flashes’ first bowl victory. Kent State (7-6) closed with four straight wins to finish with […] 👓 View full article

