Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Porzingis leads short-handed Mavericks past 76ers 117-98

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 27 points and the Dallas Mavericks handed the Philadelphia 76ers their second straight home loss, 117-98 on Friday night. The Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road despite playing without second-year star guard Luka Doncic. The 20-year-old missed […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Porzingis leads short-handed Mavericks past 76ers 117-98 https://t.co/fVxNKyzQvO https://t.co/IKb5CuBWf4 15 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Porzingis leads short-handed Mavericks past 76ers 117-98 https://t.co/kyWZ20jkiB https://t.co/fwz5CWG5j8 24 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Porzingis leads short-handed Mavericks past 76ers 117-98 https://t.co/H7srLKKO7X 51 minutes ago

usatodaynba

USA TODAY NBA Without Luka Doncic for a third straight game, Kristaps Porzingis powered the Mavericks past the Sixers for an impr… https://t.co/xGzwoS8OuX 52 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Porzingis leads short-handed Mavericks past 76ers 117-98 - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/fHovQFCnME 54 minutes ago

BastilleGlobal

BastilleGlobal Porzingis leads short-handed Mavericks past 76ers 117-98 https://t.co/DLbsjUmmrt https://t.co/vb9hmCk64M 56 minutes ago

69Sports

WFMZ-TV 69 Sports The Mavericks top the #Sixers, who dropped their third straight game. Recap: https://t.co/GYqcHLOpMg 1 hour ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Porzingis leads short-handed Mavericks past 76ers 117-98 https://t.co/0RYOFvZ8fw 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.