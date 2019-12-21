Porzingis leads short-handed Mavericks past 76ers 117-98

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 27 points and the Dallas Mavericks handed the Philadelphia 76ers their second straight home loss, 117-98 on Friday night. The Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road despite playing without second-year star guard Luka Doncic. The 20-year-old missed […]


