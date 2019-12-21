Global  

Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule fails key test to reach space station

Reuters Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule failed after liftoff on Friday to climb high enough in orbit to reach the International Space Station, cutting short a critical unmanned test mission in the embattled aerospace giant's race to send humans to the orbital outpost.
