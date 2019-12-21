Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule fails key test to reach space station Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule failed after liftoff on Friday to climb high enough in orbit to reach the International Space Station, cutting short a critical unmanned test mission in the embattled aerospace giant's race to send humans to the orbital outpost. 👓 View full article

