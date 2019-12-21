Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule fails key test to reach space station
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule failed after liftoff on Friday to climb high enough in orbit to reach the International Space Station, cutting short a critical unmanned test mission in the embattled aerospace giant's race to send humans to the orbital outpost.
Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule has run into problems on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts. The Starliner carried Christmas treats and presents for the six space station residents, and hundreds of tree seeds similar to those that...