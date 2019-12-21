Global  

MAC’s Kent State, Buffalo each get first bowl victory

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dustin Crum passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 147 yards and the clinching score to help Kent State beat Utah State 51-41 on Friday night in the Frisco Bowl for the Golden Flashes’ first bowl victory. Kent State (7-6) closed with four straight wins to finish with […]
