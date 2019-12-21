MAC’s Kent State, Buffalo each get first bowl victory
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dustin Crum passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 147 yards and the clinching score to help Kent State beat Utah State 51-41 on Friday night in the Frisco Bowl for the Golden Flashes’ first bowl victory. Kent State (7-6) closed with four straight wins to finish with […]
27 years ago the very first Las Vegas Bowl was played at Sam Boyd Stadium, and now the city is preparing once again welcoming two college teams who are ready to battle it out on the gridiron. Members of the Boise State Broncos and the Washington Huskies spent Wednesday evening downtown for a special...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Henry Huber The bigger story today came from the 2nd game. Kent State entered their 10th game with a 3-6 record, versing three… https://t.co/bMGRwLVo8t 44 minutes ago
Sport NewsTimes 1 Sport: MAC's Kent State, Buffalo each get first bowl victory> FRISC https://t.co/r8RxmFQiuc #sports https://t.co/up76Xd5qxk 46 minutes ago