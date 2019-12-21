Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Trump officially launches US military 'Space Force'

BBC News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Mr Trump described space as "the world's newest war-fighting domain" as he signed off the funding.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump administration claims big win on spending bill, includes Space Force and military pay raise

Trump administration claims big win on spending bill, includes Space Force and military pay raise 01:33

 The Trump administration claiming a big win on a massive defense spending bill that won bipartisan support.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The White House Christmas Decorations You May Have Missed [Video]The White House Christmas Decorations You May Have Missed

On Monday, First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2019 White House Christmas decorations. Several historic rooms in The White House are adorned in their theme this year—"The Spirit of America."..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Donald Trump arrives in Hertfordshire for Nato meeting [Video]Donald Trump arrives in Hertfordshire for Nato meeting

Donald Trump has landed at The Grove in Watford for a meeting of Nato leaders. The meeting in Hertfordshire is expected to consider new threats, including in the areas of cyber and space, after the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Space Force lets Trump claim big win

President Donald Trump on Friday celebrated the launch of Space Force, the first new military service in more than 70 years.
Denver Post Also reported by •Jerusalem PostSeattle TimesThe Age

Trump signs $1.4T spending bill that includes Space Force, avoids shutdown

President Trump late Friday signed a $1.4 trillion spending package that included the launch of the Space Force, the first new military service since 1947.  
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

lyndsaygirton

Lyndsay Williams #Space Force: #Trump officially launches new US military service #SpaceForce https://t.co/IDoKDzdxF0 https://t.co/UtaJt7gLsD 14 seconds ago

AndrewJFrizzell

🅰🅽🅳🆈 🅵🆁🅸🆉🆉🅴🅻🅻 Lots of it in the cavity between his ears - Space Force: Trump officially launches new US military service https://t.co/xKmMbdjjVW 17 seconds ago

Lisa35615961

Lisa RT @BBCWorld: Trump officially launches US military 'Space Force' https://t.co/xNIpjvbzZF 23 seconds ago

VdeshiUK

Vdeshi Trump officially launches US Space Force "US President Donald Trump has officially funded a Pentagon force focused… https://t.co/kPxjGAnEgb 2 minutes ago

KCSETV

KCSE.TV Space Force: Trump officially launches new US military service https://t.co/At30repGJQ https://t.co/Ow4J7c3qxu 7 minutes ago

planesonthenet

planes on the net BBC News - Space Force: Trump officially launches new US military service https://t.co/uVkUZV5thL 8 minutes ago

leejwarr

Lee Warr I’m sorry, what? BBC News - Space Force: Trump officially launches new US military service https://t.co/Fi82wxVR1s 9 minutes ago

JayneCo15077989

J. Collins “Space Force: Trump officially launches new US military service” The biggest & most hypocritical move ⁦… https://t.co/7nLhTXKChD 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.