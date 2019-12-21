Jarry, McCann help Penguins get past Oilers 5-2

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 15 hours ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 26 saves, Jared McCann scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Friday night. Chad Ruhwedel, Joseph Blandisi, Kris Letang and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Penguins, who have won four straight. Zack Kassian and Riley Sheahan scored for the Oilers, who have lost […]


