Jarry, McCann help Penguins get past Oilers 5-2

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 26 saves, Jared McCann scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Friday night. Chad Ruhwedel, Joseph Blandisi, Kris Letang and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Penguins, who have won four straight. Zack Kassian and Riley Sheahan scored for the Oilers, who have lost […]
