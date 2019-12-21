Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SCO vs REN today in BBL 2019-20

DNA Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
SCO vs REN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, SCO Dream11 Team Player List, REN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnjaliSinghal2

Anjali Singhal RT @ESPNcricinfo: 1️⃣ x 4s 6️⃣ x 6s Marsh goes up and and away 🚀 to put 196 on board against the defending champions https://t.co/nJqoP… 22 seconds ago

mysportscores

Rob Perth Scorchers 196/7 * v Melbourne Renegades Cricket 26 seconds ago

FoxCricket

Fox Cricket Harper OUT‼️ This is big for the Scorchers 👀 📺 Stream #BBL09 ad-break free on Kayo: https://t.co/CfILOrTeyB Live… https://t.co/YMBHQFiac2 2 minutes ago

CricketNDTVLive

NDTV Live Scores Match 7: After 9.0 Ov, Melbourne Renegades 67/3. Shaun Marsh 7 (10b), Beau Webster 2 (3b) #PRSvMLR https://t.co/5CBAIvOkR0 3 minutes ago

CricketFanatik

Cricket Fanatic RT @cricketcomau: Josh Inglis is in a hurry! Spectacular start to proceedings in Perth #BBL09 Live: https://t.co/pvUgZUzix9 https://t.co/B… 3 minutes ago

CricketFanatik

Cricket Fanatic RT @cricketcomau: Ashton Turner looks in the mood... Scorchers tracking well here #BBL09 Live: https://t.co/pvUgZUzix9 https://t.co/Eumcp… 5 minutes ago

CricketFanatik

Cricket Fanatic RT @cricketcomau: Well that was quite something from Mitch Marsh! Six sixes in his 56no from 22 balls. Scorchers finish with 7-196 #BBL09… 6 minutes ago

gifincric

gifincric.com Perth Scorchers 7-196(20.0) vs Melbourne Renegades 2-63(8.0) Live: REN need 134 runs off 72 balls ⬇️⬇️⬇️… https://t.co/W8NngdSt0m 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.