Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SCO vs REN today in BBL 2019-20

SCO vs REN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, SCO Dream11 Team Player List, REN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Anjali Singhal RT @ESPNcricinfo: 1️⃣ x 4s 6️⃣ x 6s Marsh goes up and and away 🚀 to put 196 on board against the defending champions https://t.co/nJqoP… 22 seconds ago Rob Perth Scorchers 196/7 * v Melbourne Renegades Cricket 26 seconds ago Fox Cricket Harper OUT‼️ This is big for the Scorchers 👀 📺 Stream #BBL09 ad-break free on Kayo: https://t.co/CfILOrTeyB Live… https://t.co/YMBHQFiac2 2 minutes ago NDTV Live Scores Match 7: After 9.0 Ov, Melbourne Renegades 67/3. Shaun Marsh 7 (10b), Beau Webster 2 (3b) #PRSvMLR https://t.co/5CBAIvOkR0 3 minutes ago Cricket Fanatic RT @cricketcomau: Josh Inglis is in a hurry! Spectacular start to proceedings in Perth #BBL09 Live: https://t.co/pvUgZUzix9 https://t.co/B… 3 minutes ago Cricket Fanatic RT @cricketcomau: Ashton Turner looks in the mood... Scorchers tracking well here #BBL09 Live: https://t.co/pvUgZUzix9 https://t.co/Eumcp… 5 minutes ago Cricket Fanatic RT @cricketcomau: Well that was quite something from Mitch Marsh! Six sixes in his 56no from 22 balls. Scorchers finish with 7-196 #BBL09… 6 minutes ago gifincric.com Perth Scorchers 7-196(20.0) vs Melbourne Renegades 2-63(8.0) Live: REN need 134 runs off 72 balls ⬇️⬇️⬇️… https://t.co/W8NngdSt0m 6 minutes ago