Adam Scott makes 2 late birdies to take Australian PGA lead Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 20 hours ago )

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Australian PGA championship on Saturday. Scott had a 54-hole total of 10-under 206 after a 3-under 69 at Royal Pines. "I made a good move at it (on the 18th) and […]

