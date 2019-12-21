Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Adam Scott makes 2 late birdies to take Australian PGA lead

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Adam Scott makes 2 late birdies to take Australian PGA leadGOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Australian PGA championship on Saturday. Scott had a 54-hole total of 10-under 206 after a 3-under 69 at Royal Pines. “I made a good move at it (on the 18th) and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gottron7

Tina Gottron RT @GolfChannel: Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the #AusPGA 💪 Round recap… 5 hours ago

MySport101

MySport101 GolfChannel: Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the… https://t.co/P9OI1xyKiM 6 hours ago

GolfChannel

Golf Channel Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the #AusPGA 💪 Roun… https://t.co/amLomODMxV 7 hours ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Scott makes two late birdies to take Australian PGA lead. MORE: https://t.co/8ZCWvxe6o8 https://t.co/qh1igjUeSy 9 hours ago

TDWealthNet

Davies Wealth Management Scott makes late charge, now one ahead at Australian PGA https://t.co/fQqRm1xpFm 10 hours ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Adam Scott makes 2 late birdies to take Australian PGA lead https://t.co/8mrf2KVRam 10 hours ago

acegolfclubhire

Ace Golf Club Hire Scott makes late charge, now one ahead at Australian PGA https://t.co/ReRJGmwC46 https://t.co/462dGmUGzj 10 hours ago

MrMHendrix

Mike Hendrix Scott makes late charge, now one ahead at Australian PGA https://t.co/qUgR9d0PTd https://t.co/0CtQ3CiIRa 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.