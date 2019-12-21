Global  

Beyond the Dale: South African quick Dale Steyn opens up

The Age Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Dale Steyn, widely regarded as the finest paceman of his generation, arrived in Australia for his fortnight-long stint with the BBL's Melbourne Stars having recently made a concerted effort to ramp up his aggression.
