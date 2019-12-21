'Catastrophic' fires continue to savage Australia

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Australiacontinues to battle "catastrophic" fires as the severe heatwave and bushfire crisis continues. A person in South Australia was confirmed as the latest casualty on Saturday and 15 homes destroyed by a fire 25 miles from state capital Australiacontinues to battle "catastrophic" fires as the severe heatwave and bushfire crisis continues. A person in South Australia was confirmed as the latest casualty on Saturday and 15 homes destroyed by a fire 25 miles from state capital Adelaide . It follows the deaths of two volunteer firefighters who were battling blazes in the country's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday. Around three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land has burnt nationwide... 👓 View full article

