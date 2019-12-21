Global  

Junaid Hafeez: Pakistani academic given death sentence for blasphemy

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Thirty-three-year-old Junaid Hafeez was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad on social media. He has been imprisoned without trial for six years, with much of that time spent in solitary confinement.
