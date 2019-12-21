Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bystander who used narwhal tusk to stop terror attack speaks out

euronews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Bystander who used narwhal tusk to stop terror attack speaks out
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Apri1nParis

April 📷 Mama Bear 🐻⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @11AliveNews: Bystander who used narwhal tusk to help end London terror attack identified https://t.co/4MKxq0KWv4 2 minutes ago

WLTX

News 19 WLTX Bystander who used narwhal tusk to help end London terror attack identified https://t.co/RztLjlc9Ki 4 minutes ago

6NewsCTX

KCENNews Bystander who used narwhal tusk to help end London terror attack identified https://t.co/gQR6taSD1d 4 minutes ago

HipHopMatrix

🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @KHOU: Bystander who used narwhal tusk to help end London terror attack identified https://t.co/1Z5gohGx3P 5 minutes ago

Doc_Oosthuizen

Doc_Oosthuizen ZA RT @kiii3news: The South Africa-born British resident was attending an event near London Bridge when he and others sprang into action. http… 5 minutes ago

KAGSnews

KAGS News Bystander who used narwhal tusk to help end London terror attack identified https://t.co/Fn2rNmQNL4 6 minutes ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News Bystander who used narwhal tusk to help end London terror attack identified https://t.co/4MKxq0KWv4 6 minutes ago

wcnc

NBC Charlotte Bystander who used narwhal tusk to help end London terror attack identified https://t.co/R1f89ZoVUE 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.