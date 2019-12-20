Global  

You Can Try Miss America’s Science Experiment at Home

Friday, 20 December 2019
The catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide can be dangerous at high concentrations, but there is a safe version of Camille Schrier’s demonstration that is still fun.
