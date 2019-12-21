Global  

US creates Pentagon Space Force

WorldNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
US creates Pentagon Space ForceUS President Donald Trump has signed legislation to create a full-fledged Pentagon force for combat in outer space - the first new military service in seven decades. Capping an ambitious order Mr Trump issued in June 2018, the US Space Force officially came into being when Mr Trump signed the annual military budget, the $738bn (€666bn) National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation will create the...
