Pope denounces ‘rigidity’ as he warns of Christian decline

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis warned Saturday that “rigidity” in living out the Christian faith is creating a “minefield” of hatred and misunderstanding in a world where Christianity is increasing irrelevant. Francis called for Vatican bureaucrats to embrace change during his annual Christmas greetings to the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the […] 👓 View full article

