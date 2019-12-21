Global  

Club World Cup: Gabigol - the Flamengo player Liverpool fear most

BBC News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
A look at 23-year-old striker Gabriel Barbosa - nicknamed Gabigol - the star man for Liverpool's Club World Cup final opponents Flamengo.
News video: Klopp eyes Club World Cup title

Klopp eyes Club World Cup title 01:04

 Juergen Klopp says Liverpool want to win and he wishes Europe's perception of the competition would change.

