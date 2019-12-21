Rev. Billy Graham's Christian magazine wants Donald Trump removed. Can we get an 'Amen!'

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office . 'Christianity Today' was founded in 1956 by evangelist Billy Graham. . An op-ed in the magazine calling for Trump's removal was written by editor in chief Mark Galli. That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Rick Scott RT @OutFrontCNN: The granddaughter of Billy Graham, who founded @CTmagazine, says the Christian magazine's recent op-ed calling for Trump t… 29 seconds ago
Pam RT @AP: An editorial by Christianity Today, a major evangelical Christian magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, says President Tr… 52 seconds ago
Randy Jackson RT @skipheitzig: As a Christian & as a Christian leader I’ve long been saddened at the slow decline of Christianity Today, a magazine partl… 3 minutes ago
Dr.Halina Kruk RT @HDGregg: A leading evangelical Christian magazine, Christianity Today, founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, on Thursday called for Pr… 8 minutes ago
Skip Heitzig As a Christian & as a Christian leader I’ve long been saddened at the slow decline of Christianity Today, a magazin… https://t.co/Mus62mA2o8 9 minutes ago