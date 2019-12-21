Global  

Rev. Billy Graham's Christian magazine wants Donald Trump removed. Can we get an 'Amen!'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
In an editorial, Christianity Today called Trump a 'near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.'
News video: Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office 01:25

 Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office . 'Christianity Today' was founded in 1956 by evangelist Billy Graham. . An op-ed in the magazine calling for Trump's removal was written by editor in chief Mark Galli. That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan...

Tweets about this

rickscotttx

Rick Scott RT @OutFrontCNN: The granddaughter of Billy Graham, who founded @CTmagazine, says the Christian magazine's recent op-ed calling for Trump t… 29 seconds ago

BlueGreen625

Pam RT @AP: An editorial by Christianity Today, a major evangelical Christian magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, says President Tr… 52 seconds ago

RandyJa4627

Randy Jackson RT @skipheitzig: As a Christian & as a Christian leader I’ve long been saddened at the slow decline of Christianity Today, a magazine partl… 3 minutes ago

doc_hal

Dr.Halina Kruk RT @HDGregg: A leading evangelical Christian magazine, Christianity Today, founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, on Thursday called for Pr… 8 minutes ago

skipheitzig

Skip Heitzig As a Christian & as a Christian leader I’ve long been saddened at the slow decline of Christianity Today, a magazin… https://t.co/Mus62mA2o8 9 minutes ago

myfinewords

EveJustWantedToKnowShit⏳ RT @MikeThePlumbe10: If you’ve read that Billy Graham’s Organization wants President Trump impeachable, THEYRE DOING SO WITHOUT TGE APPROVA… 12 minutes ago

WillowBear1234

Willow @realDonaldTrump The granddaughter of Billy Graham, who founded @CTmagazine, says the Christian magazine's recent o… https://t.co/h0HYOghmcm 13 minutes ago

HDGregg

H.D. Gregg 🌹🏴✝️ A leading evangelical Christian magazine, Christianity Today, founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, on Thursday ca… https://t.co/l82T061sO7 14 minutes ago

