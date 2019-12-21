Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Cats’ Is the Death Knell of the Hollywood Musical

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Nothing can prepare you for the faces. You can read a hundred pieces about Cats, director Tom Hooper's adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved-ish musical about cats having a singing competition, and nothing, nothing you read about it could prepare you for the pure, unnerving spectacle of seeing a computer trying to affix human faces to a fucked up, motion-capture cat with human body parts, a tail, and a big human nose, sitting right there in the middle of a cat's head, sitting on human shoulders, doing dancing routines in a world scaled to cat size. Sometimes, the faces look… fine? Functional? You'll see Dame Judi Dench in a close-up, and it's makeup, like a Star Trek alien, except...


