Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Cats’ Is the Death Knell of the Hollywood Musical

WorldNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Cats’ Is the Death Knell of the Hollywood MusicalNothing can prepare you for the faces. You can read a hundred pieces about Cats, director Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved-ish musical about cats having a singing competition, and nothing, nothing you read about it could prepare you for the pure, unnerving spectacle of seeing a computer trying to affix human faces to a fucked up, motion-capture cat with human body parts, a tail, and a big human nose, sitting right there in the middle of a cat’s head, sitting on human shoulders, doing dancing routines in a world scaled to cat size. Sometimes, the faces look… fine? Functional? You’ll see Dame Judi Dench in a close-up, and it’s makeup, like a Star Trek alien, except...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift, James Corden and Cast of 'Cats' Take

Taylor Swift, James Corden and Cast of 'Cats' Take "Cat School" | THR News 01:51

 Taylor Swift, James Corden and Cast of 'Cats' Take "Cat School" | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HighSierraMan

Steven Gaydos "Taylor Swift, who co-wrote a pretty bad song with Webber for the movie, plays Macavity’s Manson girl, who drugs al… https://t.co/EjW1dvXvvJ 20 minutes ago

SMTrumbull

Stephen Trumbull Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Cats’ Is the Death Knell of the Hollywood Musical — The Daily Beast https://t.co/DZO43cxoFA https://t.co/riPyHXOmev 4 hours ago

NortheastGOP

NE Conservatives Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Cats’ Is the Death Knell of the Hollywood Musical https://t.co/3E3tz14lsS 8 hours ago

gourmetspud

Gourmet Spud "And the one song actually about magic (Magical Mister Mistoffelees) has a circular sing-along hook that, by the 10… https://t.co/7XX27PD32g 1 day ago

EmFarl

emfarl I will support Taylor Swift in everything she does, I’ll buy her CDs and tickets til the death but I will NOT be going to see Cats 1 day ago

silverelectrixx

al📦 RT @bentatonix: Death By A Thousand Cats by Taylor Swift in theaters Friday 2 days ago

bentatonix

ben Death By A Thousand Cats by Taylor Swift in theaters Friday 2 days ago

emma_chapple

Emma Chapple Taylor Swift's new single, Death By a Thousand CATS. (I won't stop.) 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.