Royal Family Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Decision To Ditch Holiday Festivities!

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Turns out, the royal family members apparently isn’t thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ditching all of them on Christmas! As we reported early in the day this current year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their particular 7-month-old son Archie will undoubtedly be investing the vacation with Meg’s mom, Doria Ragland. Queen Elizabeth II had been believed to have because of the couple her true blessing to miss out the royal Christmas traditions — openly, at the least. Behind shut doorways, but, a few of the royal fam... Turns out, the royal family members apparently isn’t thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ditching all of them on Christmas! As we reported early in the day this current year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their particular 7-month-old son Archie will undoubtedly be investing the vacation with Meg’s mom, Doria Ragland. Queen Elizabeth II had been believed to have because of the couple her true blessing to miss out the royal Christmas traditions — openly, at the least. Behind shut doorways, but, a few of the royal fam... 👓 View full article

