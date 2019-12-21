Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Royal Family Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Decision To Ditch Holiday Festivities!

WorldNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Royal Family Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Decision To Ditch Holiday Festivities!Turns out, the royal family members apparently isn’t thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ditching all of them on Christmas! As we reported early in the day this current year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their particular 7-month-old son Archie will undoubtedly be investing the vacation with Meg’s mom, Doria Ragland. Queen Elizabeth II had been believed to have because of the couple her true blessing to miss out the royal Christmas traditions — openly, at the least. Behind shut doorways, but, a few of the royal fam...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Will Not Spend Christmas With The Royal Family

Prince Harry And Meghan Will Not Spend Christmas With The Royal Family 00:38

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be celebrating Christmas with the royal family. Instead, CNN reports, that they will be spending "private family time" in Canada. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said that Meghan called Canada home for seven years, before joining the royal family. She...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MutahiMuriithi

Mutahi Muriithi | The One | #OngezaIntl RT @worldnewsdotcom: Royal Family Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By #PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle’s Decision To Ditch Holiday Festivities! #Chri… 3 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Royal Family Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By #PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle’s Decision To Ditch Holiday Festivities!… https://t.co/0BOV5qXTqD 3 hours ago

sekowaledotcom

Sekowale.com - Your favorite entertainment hub Royal Family Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Decision To Ditch Holiday Festivities!… https://t.co/Uok9ySqGfO 6 hours ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy The royal family is reportedly ‘disappointed’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas Plans https://t.co/q5fvuZbtam 8 hours ago

tvt_news

TVT News Royal Family Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Decision To Ditch Holiday Festivities!… https://t.co/TVW3ALPTX2 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.