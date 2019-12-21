Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Germany, EU decry US Nord Stream sanctions

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Berlin and Brussels have criticized White House sanctions against companies involved in building a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany. They accused President Trump of interfering in national and bloc sovereignty.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Germany 'firmly rejects' U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 firms

Germany's finance minister and vice chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said Berlin "firmly rejects" U.S. legislation imposing sanctions on firms laying the Nord Stream 2...
Reuters

Nord Stream 2 to press on with Europe gas pipe, despite U.S. sanctions

The group behind Nord Stream 2 said on Saturday it aimed to complete a pipeline to boost Russian gas supplies to Europe as soon as possible, after a major...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.