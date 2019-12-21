Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lebanon’s last Hezbollah-backed Prime Minister was sworn in in 2011: what happened then?

WorldNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Lebanon’s last Hezbollah-backed Prime Minister was sworn in in 2011: what happened then?With the backing of Hezbollah and its allies, Lebanese academic Hassan Diab was named on Thursday as the next prime minister of Lebanon. His nomination came a day after caretaker prime minister Saad Hariri, who has strong connections to the west and the Gulf, again ruled himself out for the position. Should Mr Diab manage to form a government – which he said he hopes will take no more than six weeks but, in the past, has taken months or years in Lebanon – it would be the first time since 2014 that Hezbollah has propelled a prime minister into power. There is still the chance that he will fail to form a cabinet that will get the backing of parliament, especially if the parties who did not...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Hezbollah-backed Hassan Diab becomes Lebanese PM

Hezbollah-backed Hassan Diab becomes Lebanese PM 01:12

 Former minister Hassan Diab became Lebanon's new prime minister on Thursday with backing from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and its allies. Francesca Lynagh reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GulfDailyCom

GulfDaily #Lebanon’s last #Hezbollah-backed #PrimeMinister was sworn in in 2011: what happened then? https://t.co/nHiDLFpMK8 #TheNational #GulfDaily 18 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Lebanon’s last #Hezbollah-backed Prime Minister was sworn in in 2011: what happened then? #LebanonProtest… https://t.co/iQeHu5ai0Z 20 hours ago

SkolviQ

SkolVi-Queen RT @omriceren: Every DC Lebanon expert over last month (only exception @AcrossTheBay): listen, you'd have to be an absolute moron to think… 2 days ago

omriceren

Omri Ceren Every DC Lebanon expert over last month (only exception @AcrossTheBay): listen, you'd have to be an absolute moron… https://t.co/Ump6hgV1yS 3 days ago

TheresaFurphy

Theresa Furphy RT @xmanmaster1: ME update. Lebanon. Beirut. clashes between protesters and Iranian backed hezbollah militants.. some molotov cocktails fly… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.