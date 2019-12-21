Global  

Ancelotti, Arteta watch on as Everton, Arsenal draw 0-0

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta got a front-row view of the task awaiting them at Everton and Arsenal, respectively, as the teams played out a dull 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday. Ancelotti was announced as Everton’s new manager an hour before kickoff but was only a spectator at […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Everton v Arsenal

Premier League match preview: Everton v Arsenal 01:08

 Managerless Everton face an Arsenal side who have recently appointed Mikel Arteta as their new head coach in the pre-Christmas Premier League clash.

