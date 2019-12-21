Global  

American midfielder Tyler Adams returns from groin injury

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — American midfielder Tyler Adams returned from injury to make his first appearance of the season for Leipzig on Saturday. Adams, who suffered a groin injury in the German Cup final loss to Bayern Munich on May 25, was named in Leipzig’s starting 11 for its home game against Augsburg. Leipzig, leading […]
