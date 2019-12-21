Global  

French president says 33 jihadists killed in central Mali

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — French forces have killed 33 Islamic extremists in central Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday. He made the announcement on the second day of his three-day trip to West Africa that has been dominated by the growing threat posed by jihadist groups. In a tweet , Macron said he […]
