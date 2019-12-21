Global  

Firm suspends Nord Stream two pipeline work over US sanctions

WorldNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Firm suspends Nord Stream two pipeline work over US sanctionsBERLIN — A company that operates ships laying sections of a new German-Russian pipeline said Saturday it is suspending that work after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation threatening sanctions. Trump on Friday signed the bill passed earlier this week by the Senate that provides for sanctions against individuals and companies involved in laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The...
News video: US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline could freeze construction

US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline could freeze construction 01:00

 After President Trump signed a bill on Friday that introduces sanctions on anyone involved in the project, one key company, Allseas, is stopping work.View on euronews

