Golden Retriever therapy dog caught on camera 'stealing' donated toys from police station

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Officers in the Franklin, Massachusetts police department weren't too surprised to learn one of their own was stealing donated toys from their police station.
News video: VIDEO: Police Therapy Dog Caught Hoarding Donated Christmas Toys

VIDEO: Police Therapy Dog Caught Hoarding Donated Christmas Toys 00:30

 Franklin police caught one their own stealing on Wednesday. The department’s therapy dog, Ben Franklin, has been helping himself to donated Christmas toys at the police station. Katie Johnston reports.

