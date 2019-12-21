Global  

Fire in Las Vegas apartment complex kills 5, injures 13

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five people were killed and 13 injured after a fire Saturday morning in a three-story apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas, authorities said. The fire department earlier said five of the injured were in critical condition and that several residents were hanging out of windows as firefighters arrived. Several jumped and […]
News video: At Least 6 Dead, More Than a Dozen Injured in Las Vegas Apartment Complex Fire

At Least 6 Dead, More Than a Dozen Injured in Las Vegas Apartment Complex Fire 01:08

 At least six people were killed in a fire at a motel apartment complex in Las Vegas.

