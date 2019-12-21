Global  

With no choice but Trump, voter sues over Minnesota primary

Saturday, 21 December 2019
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota voter frustrated because President Donald Trump would be the only name on the state Republican primary ballot in March is challenging the move and muddying the launch of the state’s first presidential primary in decades. Jim Martin, of Lake Elmo, a small business operator and political independent, filed a lawsuit […]
