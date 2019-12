BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings scored twice as Southampton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone, and dumped Aston Villa in it, with a 3-1 win on Saturday. Saints took the lead when Shane Long’s shot was saved by Tom Heaton and Ings was on hand to tuck in the rebound after 21 […]

