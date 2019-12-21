Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hamas welcomes ICC decision to open probe into Israeli war crimes in Palestinian territories

WorldNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Hamas welcomes ICC decision to open probe into Israeli war crimes in Palestinian territoriesThe Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, has praised an announcement by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an investigation into war crimes committed by the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories. "The Hamas movement welcomes the decision of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into war crimes committed by the [Israeli] occupation against Palestinian people,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP on Saturday. "All evidence...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories

ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories 02:21

 Palestinian leaders welcome prosecutor's decision to carry out full probe as a 'positive' and 'long-overdue step'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soitiz

al whit Hamas welcomes #ICC decision to open probe into Israeli #WarCrimes in Palestinian territories -… https://t.co/KPYowAW2qA 55 minutes ago

GZeroConspiracy

G-Zero Hamas welcomes ICC decision to open probe into Israeli war crimes in pal territories https://t.co/km5hHPwCf2 2 hours ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch Hamas welcomes ICC decision to open probe into Israeli war crimes in Palestinian territories https://t.co/m7eKh5ilGi 2 hours ago

FreieWeltEu

Das Linke Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ Hamas welcomes ICC decision to open alleged Israeli war crimes probe | AFP » https://t.co/OdtHs0irAY 6 hours ago

WatSheSed

That's What She Said Hamas welcomes ICC decision to open alleged Israeli war crimes probe | AFP https://t.co/C72ACf2Cku https://t.co/bSj1fQwt1d 7 hours ago

Managed_Hosts

Managed Hosting Hamas welcomes ICC decision to open alleged Israeli war crimes probe | AFP https://t.co/4TSv2PSs7A https://t.co/hV0jSkFiAg 7 hours ago

dnb_feed

Drum 'n' Bass Hamas welcomes ICC decision to open alleged Israeli war crimes probe | AFP https://t.co/Vh4KOvTOBA https://t.co/2sSfIPDFir 7 hours ago

dimepiece_org

Dimepiece Hamas welcomes ICC decision to open alleged Israeli war crimes probe | AFP https://t.co/smeRKRJfXe https://t.co/pmir6YuJpq 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.