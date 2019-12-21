Hamas welcomes ICC decision to open probe into Israeli war crimes in Palestinian territories

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

The Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, has praised an announcement by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an investigation into war crimes committed by the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories. "The Hamas movement welcomes the decision of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into war crimes committed by the [Israeli] occupation against Palestinian people," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP on Saturday. "All evidence...


