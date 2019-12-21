Tigers agree to 1-year deals with Cron, Schoop

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, adding some power to a team that finished last in the American League in home runs in 2019. The deals are each for $6.1 million. Schoop and Cron both played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins […] 👓 View full article

