Tigers agree to 1-year deals with Cron, Schoop

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, adding some power to a team that finished last in the American League in home runs in 2019. The deals are each for $6.1 million. Schoop and Cron both played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins […]
