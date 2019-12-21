England’s 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters dies at age 76 Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Martin Peters, who scored one of England’s goals in its victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 76. Peters’ family announced his death via a statement through English soccer club West Ham, saying he passed away peacefully in […] 👓 View full article

0

