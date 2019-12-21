Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

England’s 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters dies at age 76

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
LONDON (AP) — Martin Peters, who scored one of England’s goals in its victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 76. Peters’ family announced his death via a statement through English soccer club West Ham, saying he passed away peacefully in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TraceyShorty28

Tracey Martin Peters, England 1966 World Cup winner and West Ham star, dies aged 76 https://t.co/sLsMkdArAS 1 minute ago

bbc606

BBC 606 RT @5liveSport: You've been sharing your tributes to England World Cup winner and West Ham legend Martin Peters with us. @alibruceball rea… 2 minutes ago

5liveSport

BBC 5 Live Sport You've been sharing your tributes to England World Cup winner and West Ham legend Martin Peters with us.… https://t.co/BY3AU5mmlz 2 minutes ago

5ickundr

Music school RT @guardian: Martin Peters, England 1966 World Cup winner and West Ham star, dies aged 76 https://t.co/Z7d2XtfCBi 2 minutes ago

Mike_R_Garnett

mike RT @Peter_Shilton: So sad to hear of the passing of Martin Peters, World Cup 1966 winner such a gentleman and a player ahead of his time ac… 3 minutes ago

AppleFM

Apple-FM.Net RT @rthk_enews: England World Cup winner Martin Peters dies https://t.co/wJItswtDsn 4 minutes ago

Gavinkoppel

Gavin Koppel Martin Peters, England World Cup winner, dies aged 76 | Football News | Sky Sports. #legendsneverdie.… https://t.co/0HJJGWCKhC 4 minutes ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight Martin Peters dead: England World Cup winner and Tottenham, West Ham legend dies, aged 76 | London Evening Standard https://t.co/4BCo1MijPe 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.