'An expiration date on the bromance': Trump's friendly ties with Kim Jong Un faces new test

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

has shown no real willingness to give up his nuclear arsenal, despite months of diplomacy and three face-to-face meetings with

Kim Jong Un has shown no real willingness to give up his nuclear arsenal, despite months of diplomacy and three face-to-face meetings with Trump 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend