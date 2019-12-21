Global  

'An expiration date on the bromance': Trump's friendly ties with Kim Jong Un faces new test

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
'An expiration date on the bromance': Trump's friendly ties with Kim Jong Un faces new testKim Jong Un has shown no real willingness to give up his nuclear arsenal, despite months of diplomacy and three face-to-face meetings with Trump.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

U.S. envoy brushes off North Korea's deadline [Video]U.S. envoy brushes off North Korea's deadline

U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, urged Pyongyang on Monday to return offers of talks, dismissing leader Kim Jong Un's year-end deadline. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Trump Labeled an 'Erratic Old Man' by North Korea [Video]Trump Labeled an 'Erratic Old Man' by North Korea

Trump Labeled an 'Erratic Old Man' by North Korea. The statement from a senior official in the foreign country comes after a series of tweets by the president. Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says US 'would deal with any Christmas gift' from North Korea

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): President Donald Trump has brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying that the...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle Times

Trump begins vacation in Florida amid national security concerns

President Trump began his two-week trip to Florida on Friday night, after signing a $738 billion defense bill for next year. But Mr. Trump arrived in Florida...
CBS News


