Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Guatemala bus crash kills at least 20 people

WorldNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Guatemala bus crash kills at least 20 peopleA trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 20 people and leaving a dozen wounded, according to the national disaster agency. It ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WISH_TV

WISH-TV A trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 20 people and l… https://t.co/vlPrGDYRub 21 minutes ago

nbcsandiego

#NBC7 San Diego A trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 20 people and l… https://t.co/nwd8tBDm1x 23 minutes ago

MyTransitPhilly

MyTransit Philly Guatemala Bus Crash Kills at Least 20 People - NBC 10 Philadelphia: https://t.co/Gs6fv57egq #SEPTA #Philly #Transit… https://t.co/WVNTZ3k9fu 2 hours ago

MyTransitLondon

MyTransit London Guatemala bus crash kills at least 20 people - East London and West Essex Guardian Series: https://t.co/iL43EI5RN1… https://t.co/WsOOxYLOUX 2 hours ago

MSN

MSN Guatemala bus crash kills at least 20 people https://t.co/vwQZiIzpcR 2 hours ago

vishal185526203

vishal1 Guatemala bus crash kills at least 21 people https://t.co/doKYBQBja6 https://t.co/jbNd1eXCE8 2 hours ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area A trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 20 people and l… https://t.co/fH8ai4vZqb 3 hours ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto Guatemala bus crash kills at least 20 people https://t.co/YYNCVSdwaM 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.