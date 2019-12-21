No. 1 Kansas latest victim to top-ranked curse, dropped by No. 14 Villanova Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Yet another top-ranked college basketball team has fallen, as No. 1 Kansas lost 56-55 at No. 14 Villanova on Saturday.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this