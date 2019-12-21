Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fire at Las Vegas motel apartment complex leaves 5 dead, injures 13

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Five people were killed and 13 were injured in a fire that broke out early Saturday morning in a three-story motel apartment complex in Las Vegas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: At Least 6 Dead, More Than a Dozen Injured in Las Vegas Apartment Complex Fire

At Least 6 Dead, More Than a Dozen Injured in Las Vegas Apartment Complex Fire 01:08

 At least six people were killed in a fire at a motel apartment complex in Las Vegas.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LasVegasReport

Las Vegas Report Las Vegas apartment complex fire kills at least 6, injures 13 - Fox News https://t.co/ylHcp6NJj7 30 seconds ago

SPIDERMAN89098

SPIDERMAN89098 RT @USATODAY: Five people were killed and 13 were injured in a fire that broke out in Las Vegas. https://t.co/Cob0R58bcd 4 minutes ago

FoxNewsPakistan

Fox News Pakistan Las Vegas apartment complex fire kills at least 6, injures 13 https://t.co/bT08sjGky7 https://t.co/riZ5J2VCAh 9 minutes ago

WEAU13News

WEAU 13 News The cause of the fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments is under investigation, but a fire official says it appears to… https://t.co/qpoPHGOtyp 40 minutes ago

nintres

nintres 6 dead and 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment fire, the 'worst' blaze officials have ever seen https://t.co/JcMy0nKsTs via @USATODAY 43 minutes ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY Five people were killed and 13 were injured in a fire that broke out in Las Vegas. https://t.co/Cob0R58bcd 58 minutes ago

gdshaver16

Deplorable Infidel RT @LorenzoFreshman: At least five killed in Las Vegas apartment fire; 13 injured https://t.co/QA5Vb65GWl #siguemeYTeSigo #followback https… 1 hour ago

kytv

KY3 News The cause of the fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments is under investigation, but a fire official says it appears to… https://t.co/hHJufcROoq 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.