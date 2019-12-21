Global  

England's 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters dies aged 76, his family says

euronews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
 Former West Ham and Tottenham midfielder Martin Peters, who scored England's second goal in the 1966 final against West Germany, has died aged 76 following a long battle against Alzheimer's disease.

