No. 21 Vols top Jacksonville St. 75-53 for Barnes’ 700th win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Bowden scored 19 points as No. 21 Tennessee defeated Jacksonville State 75-53 on Saturday to give Volunteers coach Rick Barnes his 700th career victory. Barnes improved his record to 700-367 record in 32 seasons at George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1988-94), Clemson (1994-98), Texas (1998-2015) and Tennessee (2015-present). He’s the seventh […]

