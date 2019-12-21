Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

No. 21 Vols top Jacksonville St. 75-53 for Barnes’ 700th win

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Bowden scored 19 points as No. 21 Tennessee defeated Jacksonville State 75-53 on Saturday to give Volunteers coach Rick Barnes his 700th career victory. Barnes improved his record to 700-367 record in 32 seasons at George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1988-94), Clemson (1994-98), Texas (1998-2015) and Tennessee (2015-present). He’s the seventh […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone No. 21 Vols top Jacksonville St. 75-53 for Barnes’ 700th win https://t.co/dEYYlBak8T 7 minutes ago

theelusivehag

David Hagerman RT @AP_Top25: No. 21 Vols top Jacksonville St. 75-53 for Barnes' 700th win. https://t.co/drtq0sUtbB 12 minutes ago

BallnLikeESPN14

Heath Dunkel RT @GoVols247: Lamonte Turner will undergo season-ending surgery to address nagging shoulder pain. Made decision Friday night with his fam… 13 minutes ago

AP_Top25

AP Top 25 No. 21 Vols top Jacksonville St. 75-53 for Barnes' 700th win. https://t.co/drtq0sUtbB 18 minutes ago

DukeVitale

Duke Vitale #CoachK "No. 21 Vols Top Jacksonville St. 75-53 for Barnes' 700th Win" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/CTRBy5cj1R 43 minutes ago

BlakeBallinger2

Blake Ballinger RT @GrantRamey: Jordan Bowden scores 19pts to lead Tennessee past Jacksonville State, 75-53. Yves Pons had 11pts, 7rebs, 6 blocks. Rick Ba… 49 minutes ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert No. 21 Vols Top Jacksonville St. 75-53 For Barnes' 700th Win https://t.co/gQuF0wWGcq Via @USATODAY 51 minutes ago

GoVols247

GoVols247 Lamonte Turner will undergo season-ending surgery to address nagging shoulder pain. Made decision Friday night wit… https://t.co/LgNCANSkdc 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.