Man City beats Leicester, shows stomach for EPL title fight

WorldNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Man City beats Leicester, shows stomach for EPL title fightIf any team has a chance of stopping Liverpool marching to a first English league title in 30 years, it looks to be Manchester City rather than Leicester. City underlined its champion qualities by coming from a goal behind to beat Leicester 3-1 on Saturday in a match between the teams who are closest to runaway leader Liverpool in the standings. Second-place Leicester stayed 10 points behind Liverpool, which wasn’t in Premier League action this weekend because of its involvement in the Club World Cup in Qatar, and is now only one point ahead of City. On this evidence, it’s City which has the quality to pounce if...
