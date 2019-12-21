Global  

Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo: Roberto Firmino seals Club World Cup final triumph

WorldNews Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo: Roberto Firmino seals Club World Cup final triumphRoberto Firmino was Liverpool’s hero as they won their first Club World Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Brazilian side Flamengo. Deep into a tense, draining night in Doha, Firmino kept his cool magnificently to cap a brilliant breakaway and fire in the winner on 99 minutes, sparking wild celebrations from Liverpool's players.How the teams lined upWatch Sky Sports now from £18 a month Liverpool had lost in the 1981 final of this competition to Flamengo and finished runners-up in 1985 and 2005 but, after spurning excellent chances at the start of each half in normal time, and then seeing a late penalty decision overturned by VAR, eventually saw off their talented, spirited...
News video: Liverpool fans sample Qatar World Cup test

Liverpool fans sample Qatar World Cup test 02:47

 Sky Sports News' Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson has been taking a look at the fan experience of Liverpool supporters in Doha for the Club World Cup which is providing an early test for Qatar 2022.

