Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

McCourty returns for Patriots for AFC East matchup vs Bills

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty is back for New England’s game against the Buffalo Bills after missing one game with a groin injury. Defensive back Jonathan Jones was out, also with a groin injury, after missing all week in practice. Buffalo tackle Ty Nsekhe missed his fifth straight game with an ankle […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Roundtable Discussion: Matt Bove & Bills beat reporters discuss Week 16 vs. Patriots

Roundtable Discussion: Matt Bove & Bills beat reporters discuss Week 16 vs. Patriots 08:34

 Matt Bove is joined by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques and The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia and Matt Fairburn for a roundtable discussion on Saturday's matchup against the Patriots in Foxborough.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News McCourty returns for Patriots for AFC East matchup vs Bills - National Football League News -… https://t.co/AmD9xTspxz 4 minutes ago

surveyshmoney

Paidsurveys McCourty returns for Patriots for AFC East matchup vs Bills https://t.co/2jL8g0pzMr https://t.co/u32HR8hm1Z https://t.co/add9APrvrI 9 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN McCourty returns for Patriots for AFC East matchup vs Bills. MORE: https://t.co/Xq6pvyAiaw https://t.co/uMXoub0iYn 20 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning McCourty returns for Patriots for AFC East matchup vs Bills https://t.co/OPdBnc7rT8 #nfl https://t.co/NTNkbGIukQ 23 minutes ago

_AndrewCallahan

Andrew Callahan Complete #Patriots - #Bills inactives: Jason McCourty returns, no major surprises #BUFvsNE https://t.co/5f0qOEheGb https://t.co/N462Nq9iXe 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.